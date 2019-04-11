Learn from my mother's devotion to Rae Bareli: Priyanka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday praised her mother Sonia Gandhi after she filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli, saying every politician should learn from her.
"Every candidate, every politician should learn from my mother's devotion to the people of Rae Bareli. The aim of politics is service and devotion. Whoever gets this opportunity should be thankful to the people," she said in a tweet.
The tweet also had a picture of smiling Sonia Gandhi filing her nomination papers. She is the sitting MP from the seat.
