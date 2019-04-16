JUST IN
Magistrate allegedly manhandled by Army in Anantnag

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was allegedly manhandled by the Army on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

District officials said SDM Ghulam Rasool Wani was on way to Qazigund town when his vehicle was stopped by some soldiers.

"There was a heated argument between the SDM and an Army officer after which the SDM said he was thrashed and his vehicle was damaged by the Army personnel," sources in the district administration said.

Reports said the District Magistrate of Anantnag rushed to the spot after receiving reports about the incident.

Army sources said they were ascertaining the facts and would issue a statement later.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 16:06 IST

