Maharashtra Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Millions of Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr - signalling the end of the 30-day period in the holy month - with joy and religious fervour in and other parts of on Wednesday.

The celebrations started at the crack of dawn with thousands of faithful, clad in their festive finery, congregated at the 600-plus mosques in and other cities in the state to offer the special namaaz.

This year, in many mosques, the congregation leaders led in offering prayers for bountiful rains as many parts of the state and the country are ravaged by drought.

As usual, the largest congregation was seen at the historic where an estimated 50,000 Muslims turned up for the namaaz amid tight police security.

After the prayers, it was time for celebrations as people hugged each other warmly in mosques, grounds, marquees, halls and homes with greetings of ' Mubarak'.

They offered each other the special Eid preparation, 'Sheer-korma', prepared with milk, vermicelli and dry fruits.

a large number of Muslims were seen on roads and housing complexes in dominant pockets like Colaba, Byculla, Mazagaon, Mahim, Bandra, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and other places celebrating.

Many mosques, homes, some shopping complexes and malls in Muslim areas were illuminated and decked up with colourful fairy lights and flowers.

The Dawoodi Bohra community, which celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, joined the other Muslim brethren in their celebrations on Wednesday.

Eid celebrations were also reported from Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Beed, Latur, Nashik, Aurangabad and other areas which have significant Muslim populations.

Later, people from different communities joined their Muslim brethren to greet them and savour the 'Sheer-Korma', 'biryani' and other mouth-watering delicacies.

Big and small hoardings and banners of political parties were erected in Muslim localities with Eid greetings from local leaders.

Governor C.V. Rao, Devendra Fadnavis, state and and prominent Muslim leaders extended Eid greetings to the people.

