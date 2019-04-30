Maharashtra records 57.32% voting in final phase

recorded a moderate voter turnout of 57.32 per cent for the remaining 17 parliamentary constituencies in the state which went to the polls in the fourth phase of elections on Monday, an (EC) said here on Tuesday.

The tribal areas of Nandurbar (ST) Lok Sabah seat led with the highest voter turnout -- 68.31 per cent -- while Kalyan in district recorded the lowest at 45.28 per cent.

Besides Nandurbar, the voting percentage in the other reserved constituencies were: Dindori (ST) 65.76 per cent, Palghar (ST) 63.72 per cent and Shirdi (SC) 64.54 per cent.

Among Mumbai's six seats, North notched the highest turnout at 60.00 per cent. is pitted against in this seat.

The lowest turnout was recorded in South at 51.46 per cent. is contesting against Shiv Sena's from here.

The voting figures in the other constituencies in the city were: North East (56.85 per cent), Mumbai South Central (55.23 per cent), Mumbai North West (54.23 per cent) and Mumbai North Central (53.64 per cent) per cent.

Among the other urban and semi-urban centres in the state, Bhiwandi recorded a turnout of 53.07 per cent, while in Thane, which had the highest number of electorate, only 49.21 per cent came out to vote.

The dominated constituencies with a rural-urban mix such as Maval notched a turnout of 59.49 per cent, followed by (59.43 per cent), Shirur (59.40 per cent) and Dhule (56.68 per cent).

