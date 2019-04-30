Yogi, Priyanka campaign in Amethi, but don't come face-to-face

UP and Vadra were both in on Tuesday to campaign for and respectively. Both the leaders, whose programmes ran hours behind schedule, did not cross each other's path.

addressed an election meeting at Maurya Ka Nagh in Jagdhishpur while Priyanka Gandhi's road show went from Tiloi to Bazar Shukul, Zainabganj, Haliapur, Deokali, Atwara and then to Musafirkhana and then

She met people and addressed small 'nukkad' meetings along the route. In Kharawan block, she asked people to vote for her brother and spoke at length about projects that had been initiated by him and were later shelved by the She said the BJP was trying to carry out a misinformation campaign about her brother.

campaigned for in Jagdishpur. He had earlier accompanied her during her nomination in

Irani had unsuccessfully contested the seat in 2014 against who won by over one lakh votes.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, attacked the when he said that it was doubtful whether the would deliver 'Nyay' when it had always done injustice to the people.

'Nyay' is the Congress slogan for its scheme that promises Rs 72,000 per year to the poor families.

"In five years, the has done more work than what the Congress did in 55 years. In the Modi regime, all benefits go straight to the people and there is no corruption," said Adityanath.

He said during Congress governments, Pakistani terrorists beheaded jawans, but now when soldiers are martyred; it is avenged by going inside

The promised that if the 'lotus' bloomed in Amethi, the constituency would witness rapid development.

Earlier in the day, tension was palpable in the air due to the presence of Yogi Adityanath and Vadra.

"We made sure while sanctioning the route of the road show that the Congress workers did not come face-to-face with BJP supporters and both the parties cooperated," said a

--IANS

amita/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)