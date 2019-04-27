US, Japan push for trade deal

US has said that trade talks between the and were "moving along very nicely" and suggested a deal might be reached by late May as he met visiting Japanese at the

During his meeting with Abe at the on Friday, Trump highlighted his primary goal, which is gaining more access to Japan's market for American farmers, reported.

"We'll be discussing, very strongly, agriculture," Trump said.

"Because, as the knows, puts very massive tariffs on agriculture - our agriculture - going for many years, going into And we want to get rid of those tariffs."

The two sides were also discussing economic and security concerns, and advisers from the two countries wrapped up a series of meetings on Friday on efforts to denuclearize the

On Friday evening, the leaders and their wives were scheduled to celebrate the birthday of US First Lady over dinner, and on Saturday to play a short round of golf.

Trump's aggressive approach to trade, along with security concerns about and China, has brought back to the negotiating table.

The has already placed tariffs on Japanese and aluminium and has threatened to impose hefty tariffs on the approximately 1.7 million cars that Japan sends annually to the US.

Trump's remarks come after he pulled the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation pact that Abe had negotiated with former

Japan, which formalised the trade agreement last year with the remaining 11 nations, initially refused to strike a separate deal with the US, insisting that it should instead return to the pact.

Trump indicated on Friday that a deal could be in the final stages by the time he heads to Japan in May to meet the new emperor, Naruhito, said.

"I think it can go fairly quickly. Maybe by the time I'm over there, maybe we sign it over there. But it's moving along very nicely, we'll see what happens," he added.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)