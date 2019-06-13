Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei hangs his boots

Ace Malaysian shuttler on Thursday announced his retirement after waging a battle with nose cancer. With this, his 19-year long illustrious career also came to a halt.

Lee, 36, was keen to return to the court post treatment. The shuttler, who spent a total of 348 weeks as world number one announced his retirement in a teary-eyed press conference.

"My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport," Lee told mediapersons. He further said that he would now like to rest and spend time with his family, and even take his wife on a 'honeymoon'.

A father of two, Lee was diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer last year and had received intensive treatment in

"I have no regrets. More important is my health, the decision to retire is very tough," said Lee.

Lee also informed that his was now over. "My plan to retire was originally after I made this decision due to my health," he explained.

Terming Lee as a 'legend', Association of Malaysia (BAM) Norza Zakaria, who was also present at the presser, said: "It is a sad day. Lee is a legend and very dependable. We accept his decision."

Earlier in 2018, Lee had bagged gold at in (Australia). He has won 69 international titles and is a three-time Olympic silver medallist.

--IANS

kk/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)