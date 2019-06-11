Man held for wife's murder in Rajouri district in J&K

The Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and critically injuring his daughter in district.

" station has arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and injuring his daughter whereas three other persons have been taken into custody for questioning," a said.

"Information was received in that a woman and her daughter have received critical injuries at their house in village," he said.

"They duo were taken to Sunderbani sub-district hospital where injured succumbed while daughter was referred to in a critical condition."

A police team started investigation into the matter and in the initial probe, it came to light that the husband of woman had allegedly beaten her and his daughter.

"Simultaneously, raids were conducted and alleged accused Kartar Chand, son of resident of was arrested from forest area while weapon of offence - a water supply hard iron pipe - has been seized," the police said.

A case under relevant sections of law including charges of murder has been registered in station.

Three other relatives of the accused have also been taken into custody for questioning in the matter.

--IANS

sq/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)