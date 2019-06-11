Man held for wife's murder in Rajouri district in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and critically injuring his daughter in Rajouri district.
"Kalakote police station has arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife and injuring his daughter whereas three other persons have been taken into custody for questioning," a police spokesman said.
"Information was received in Police Station Kalakote that a woman Neelam Devi and her daughter Anita Devi have received critical injuries at their house in Kharak village," he said.
"They duo were taken to Sunderbani sub-district hospital where injured Neelam Devi succumbed while daughter Anita Devi was referred to Jammu Medical College Hospital in a critical condition."
A police team started investigation into the matter and in the initial probe, it came to light that the husband of woman had allegedly beaten her and his daughter.
"Simultaneously, raids were conducted and alleged accused Kartar Chand, son of Munshi Ram resident of Kharak was arrested from forest area while weapon of offence - a water supply hard iron pipe - has been seized," the police said.
A case under relevant sections of law including charges of murder has been registered in Kalakote police station.
Three other relatives of the accused have also been taken into custody for questioning in the matter.
--IANS
sq/kr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
