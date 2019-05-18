JUST IN
Five bovine smugglers arrested in J K's Rajouri

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Five alleged bovine smugglers were arrested Saturday as nearly two dozen animals which were being illegally transported in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir were rescued, police said.

Five vehicles, carrying bovine animals without permission, were intercepted during surprise checking at various places on Thanamandi-Surankote road in the wee hours, a police official said.

"All the five drivers have been arrested and a total of 22 animals were rescued during the operation," he said.

He said the five vehicles were seized and the arrested smugglers were booked under relevant sections of law.

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 15:40 IST

