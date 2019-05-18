Five bovine smugglers arrested in J K's Rajouri

Five alleged bovine smugglers were arrested Saturday as nearly two dozen animals which were being illegally transported in district of were rescued, police said.

Five vehicles, carrying bovine animals without permission, were intercepted during surprise checking at various places on Thanamandi-Surankote road in the wee hours, a said.

"All the five drivers have been arrested and a total of 22 animals were rescued during the operation," he said.

He said the five vehicles were seized and the arrested smugglers were booked under relevant sections of law.

