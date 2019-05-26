Man jumps to death off DND flyover

A 30-year-old man committed suicide after he jumped into the river from the flyover in south-east Delhi, a said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday when the deceased, who was later identified as Virender, came to the flyway from Noida side on his bike. Some passersby saw jump off the flyover and informed the Police Control Room (PCR).

"After a conducted by teams from the fire department, Boat Club and local police, the body was finally fished out at 2 p.m. on Sunday," a senior told IANS.

worked as a and stayed with his family in Radhe Shyam Park in east Delhi's

"During investigation, it was found that the deceased had gone to Noida to meet some friends. When someone from his family called him, said he would reach home soon but later he jumped off the flyover.

"We are investigating the matter to find out why Virender took the extreme step. Prima facie it appears that Virender was suffering from depression for the past few days," the said.

