Man killed in another accident on Delhi's Signature Bridge

A day after two medical students were killed in an accident on the newly-constructed here, a man died on Saturday after his bike skid and he hit the divider head-on, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shankar, 24, a resident of Ghaziabad in

" with his cousin Deepak, 17, were riding on a motorcycle. They were coming from Nangloi and going towards northeast Delhi," of Police (DCP) A.K. Thakur said, adding that both of them were wearing helmets.

"Shankar's helmet fell away after the bike skidded and he hit the divider head-on," said the DCP.

Both were rushed to a hospital, was declared dead on arrival.

suffered knee injuries.

On Friday, the two students on a motorcycle were killed after their bike rammed into a divider on the bridge and fell into the

--IANS

sp-akk/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)