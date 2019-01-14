May makes last-ditch plea urging MPs to back Brexit deal

UK on Monday made a last-ditch attempt urging MPs to support her plan ahead of Tuesday's crucial vote on deal with the

In a speech to workers at a factory in Stoke-on-Trent, a part of the UK that voted heavily in favour of leaving the EU, May said that Parliament was more likely to prevent than allowing it to leave without a deal.

Lawmakers in the will give their verdict on May's proposal -- the result of two years of negotiations between and -- over a month after the initial vote was postponed by the PM when it became clear she lacked sufficient backing.

She warned if lawmakers voted down her deal, the likely outcome would be a " in the Parliament that risks there being no Brexit" and said that trust in would suffer "catastrophic harm" if the UK did not leave the EU, the reported.

"The only deal on the table is the one MPs will vote on tomorrow night... You can take no deal off the table by voting for that deal. If no deal is as bad as you believe it is, it will be the height of recklessness to do anything else," she said.

May had been seeking legally enforceable guarantees surrounding the Irish backstop -- aimed at preventing the return of a hard border between (a UK territory) and the Republic of (an EU member state). It has emerged as the crucial sticking point for many in her

Critics say the backstop would keep the UK tied to EU rules indefinitely and curb its ability to strike trade deals. Conservative MPs have demanded changes to the backstop to make it clear that it could not last forever and Britain could terminate the arrangement on its own.

So, May had been seeking legal assurances that the backstop, if used, would be temporary.

and published a letter to May on Monday reiterating assurances that the backstop would only be temporary and that it "does not wish to see the backstop enter into force".

During her speech, May welcomed what she called "valuable new clarifications and assurances", saying "they make absolutely clear that the backstop is not a threat nor a trap".

The opposition of said it would vote against the deal and would start moves to trigger a if it was voted down.

May's wields a minority in the House and that the like-minded regional Northern Irish party, the (DUP), is also likely to vote against the deal.

The DUP, which represents unionists in Northern Ireland, has voiced concerns that the Irish backstop could leave it in regulatory alignment with rather than with

--IANS

soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)