Mayawati, Akhilesh, Ajit denounce BJP, Congress (Roundup)

Addressing their first joint rally in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati, and on Sunday declared war on both the BJP and the saying they were two sides of the same coin.

and Akhilesh Yadav, who shared a common public platform for the first time in years, particularly warned Muslims against supporting the Congress, alleging that the grand old party would only end up splitting anti-BJP votes in the elections.

Speaking first at the ground, former was at her aggressive best as she said that removing alone would not do and that must also go.

"Our gathbandhan is winning and the BJP is going, provided they don't tamper with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)," said, adding that the voters would end the "drama of chowkidari".

Modi had not fulfilled even one fourth of the promises he made in the 2014 battle that brought him to power, she said.

The had also failed to protect the borders, she added, citing increasing instances of terrorism in

Mayawati did not spare the either, calling its election manifesto 'hawa-hawai'.

said that both the and the pursued the same policies.

"Not a single vote should be divided. Both these parties are same. There is not much difference between them."

Speaking on the alliance, which has emerged as the most potent challenger to the BJP, he said: "This coalition is to provide a new "

Yadav slammed the Congress, saying the party does not want change.

The raised questions about the promises made by the in the last battle and accused of speaking lies.

"In the last Lok Sabha elections he (Narendra Modi) was a chaiwala and now he is a chowkidar."

Rashtriya Lok Dal's called the BJP "anti-farmer" and alleged that it had come to power by creating communal tensions.

"The BJP has done nothing in the last five years. Today even the farmers are saying that their crops are being gobbled up by Modi and Yogi. But the situation is changing and the ouster of the BJP is a certainty now."

BSP's Fazlur Rahman is contesting the election from the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to the polls in the first phase on April 11.

The BJP swept the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, winning a staggering 71 of the 80 seats. An ally won another two. The Congress won two seats and the five. The BSP won no seat.

