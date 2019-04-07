Himachal not fair with fair sex in elections

The two main parties in -- the and the BJP -- have not fielded a single woman candidate for the upcoming polls even though the fair sex constitutes 49 per cent of the electorate, and is "more proactive" when it comes to voting too.

No woman figures in the list of candidates for the four seats from the state - Shimla (reserved), Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur -- where polling will be held on May 19.

In the in 2014, the had fielded a woman candidate, Pratibha Singh, from Mandi. A two-time from the constituency, she is the wife of

Prior to this, the Congress has fielded two women candidates six times since achieved statehood in 1971. They were, Chandresh Kumari, twice for the Kangra seat (1984 and 1989), and Pratibha Singh, four times for Mandi (2014, the 2013 by-election, 2004 and 1998).

The BJP has never fielded a woman candidate in the in the state.

So far, only two woman candidates have managed to secure a berth in parliament from

While Chandresh Kumari won the Kangra seat in 1984, was elected from Mandi in 2004 and 2013.

Of the 51.59 lakh voters in the state, male voters number 26,45,584, while female voter count is 25,13,357.

--IANS

vg/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)