McLeod to sell 3 Assam tea gardens for over Rs 150 cr

Bulk producer, on Monday said it has executed an agreement with Luxmi Company for sale of three of its gardens in at an estimated consideration over Rs 150 crore.

"The company has executed an agreement for sale of specified assets of Addabarie, Mahakali and Dirai Tea Estate of the company, with on April 22, 2019, subject to approval from appropriate authorities," it said in a regulatory filing.

The three estates collectively contributed close to Rs 77 crore to the company's turnover in 2017-18.

Luxmi Tea, having its registered office at Kolkata, is engaged in growing, manufacture and sale of tea.

had entered into a "non-binding term sheet" with for the sale of three estates, which has expired on March 31.

The company, which has been pruning down gardens, had earlier proposed to utilise the sale proceeds in repayment of certain high interest bearing debts and also for making investment for diversification into the packet tea business.

In the last month, tea major's wholly owned subsidiary had sold its equity stake in in

