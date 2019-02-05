Men should also be vaccinated against HPV, say health experts

Not just women, men should also get to safeguard themselves against cervical cancer, stress health experts.

Human (HPV) is a that is passed between people through skin-to-skin contact.

There are more than 100 varieties of HPV, 40 of which are passed through sexual contact and can affect the genitals, mouth or throat.

While the vaccine gives protection to girls and women against cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancer, it also helps protect boys and men against genital warts, penis and anal caused by the virus.

"Yes, men should be vaccinated for The vaccine was approved in 2009 and men between the group of 9-26 can get vaccinated for prevention of and anal cancer," Dr Neema Sharma, Director, at Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall hospital, told IANS.

The and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that besides girls, all boys in the group of 11 or 12 should be vaccinated against HPV and may be vaccinated till 21 years of

"In US and Europe, more boys and young adults are being vaccinated against HPV. The (FDA) approved 9 -- the -- in 2009-2010 for vaccinating boys and men aged nine to 26 years," added Sudarsan De, Director, Jaypee Hospital, Noida.

The experts stressed that both men and women should be vaccinated against HPV before they become sexually active, particularly between the age group of nine to 26.

Besides viral warts, HPV is also one of the factors responsible for malignancies of the oropharyngx (back of throat, base of tongue and tonsils). The virus can spread by way of anal or oral sex in males.

The virus comes in over 100 types, of which HPV 16 and HPV 18 constitute the highest risk and may lead to precancerous lesions. If these go undetected and untreated, these lesions may progress to cervical over the years.

Besides cervical cancers, HPV is also one of the leading causes of oral -- one of the most in

The experts suggest that men and women both need to be aware of the risks and should consult their doctor to take the necessary safety measures.

"HPV certainly plays a role in the development of In some of the cases, environment and lifestyle may have a major role in developing the cancer. Risk factors include multiple sexual partners, smoking, weak immune system with sexually-transmitted infection," said Sharma.

