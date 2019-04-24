Snapchat adds 4 mn users, beats revenue estimates

Photo-messaging app added four million new users in the first quarter of 2019, registering a revenue of $320 million -- up 39 per cent (year-over-year) -- thus beating the Wall Street estimates.

Snapchat's daily active users (DAUs) were 190 million -- up two per cent from 186 million in the previous quarter but down from 191 million in Q1 2018.

"In the first quarter we delivered strong results across our business with growth in daily active users and revenue," said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"Our new application is available to everyone, with promising early results," he added.

The new app is 25 per cent smaller, opens 20 per cent faster on average, and is modularized for more efficient ongoing innovation.

As of March, ads reached 75 per cent of the US consumers in the group 13-34 -- more than Facebook-owned

The company announced 10 new original shows which will begin airing in May.

"We've enhanced Discover's high quality, made-for-mobile video offering across the platform. In Q1 2019, nearly half of our daily Discover viewers watched Discover every day of the week," said the company.

It now offers more than 450 premium content channels worldwide.

"As we look towards the future, we see many opportunities to increase our investments, and will continue to manage our business for long-term growth," Spiegel noted.

--IANS

na/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)