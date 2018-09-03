Microsoft to end Surface Plus financing programme

A year after its launch, has announced it is withdrawing its Plus financing programme, which was introduced to help US-based users and businesses get a device with low monthly payments.

The company introduced the programme that allowed customers to spread the cost of a new Pro over two years with a payment plan called " Financing".

"After much thought and consideration, has decided to end new enrollment into the Program, financed by Klarna, starting August 31, 2018. For existing customers, please see the FAQs and the Program terms and conditions," the tech giant said in a statement late on Sunday.

The programme would have also allowed them to upgrade to a new device after 18 months, provided that the customers returned their devices in a good condition.

The tech has said it would also shut down its Surface Plus Portal on September 30 and costumers with questions regarding the programme will be required to contact the company directly.

