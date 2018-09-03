Anti-money laundering pact with Cyprus to boost investment cross-flows: Kovind

An anti- (MoU) signed between and will help boost investment cross-flows between the two countries, said here on Monday.

"We welcome the signing of the between Financial Intelligence Unit, India, and the Unit for Combating of Cyprus," Kovind said while addressing the media after a bilateral meeting with

"This agreement would further strengthen the institutional framework to facilitate investment cross-flows," he said.

is the eighth largest investor in with a cumulative investment of around $9.2 billion.

"We also emphasised that the revision in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement made in 2016 provided greater opportunities for our investment partnership to grow," Kovind said.

Stating that he and Anastasiades held detailed discussions on the way forward for bilateral long-standing and excellent relations, Kovind said: "We reviewed our ongoing bilateral and multilateral engagements and discussed issues of regional and global concern."

Apart from the agreement on combating money laundering, and Cyprus also signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of environment.

Kovind said that he and Anastasiades called for enhancing business collaboration in the fields of IT and IT-enabled services, tourism, shipping and

The Indian President thanked Anastasiades for his "express support for an early adoption of the India-initiated Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the UN.

"I thanked Cyprus for extending support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council," Kovind said.

"I also expressed our gratitude to Cyprus for extending continued and strong support to India for its membership of the and help us move on "

Kovind arrived here on Sunday on the first leg of his eight-day three-nation tour of that will also see him visiting and the

His visit comes in the wake of Anastasiades's visit to India in April last year.

--IANS

ab/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)