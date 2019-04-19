Militant killed in gunfight in J&K's Baramulla

A militant was killed in a brief gunfight with security forces on Friday in and Kashmir's district, police said.

Police sources said a patrol party of 32 Rashtriya Rifles was fired at by militants in Watergam area of and they retaliated, resulting in a brief shoot-out after which the security forces recovered the body of one militant.

"The gunfight took place in an orchard area. Another militant is also believed to have been killed in this operation and searches are still going on to trace the body," a police source said.

--IANS

