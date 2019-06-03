Militant, overground worker killed in Shopian shootout

One militant and an (OGW) of militants were killed in a shootout on Monday between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Police sources said a patrol party of the Rashtriya Rifles was fired upon by militants in Chitragam village of district on Monday.

"A patrol party of Rastriya Rifles was fired upon today by militants travelling in a vehicle in Chitragam village of district. The fire was returned resulting in a brief shootout in which one militant and an OGW were killed," police said.

"The slain militant has been identified as and the OGW as Sajad Ahmad Dar, both belonging to district.

"Group affiliation of the slain militant and the OGW is being ascertained," police sources said.

OGWs are overground workers of militant outfits who work as their eyes and ears. They keep watch on the movement of security forces, arrange hideouts for militants and also provide other logistic support to them.

Mobile have been suspended in district as a precautionary measure.

--IANS

sq/kr

