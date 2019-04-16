Mithali Raj is goodwill ambassador for SCCWC 2019

Indian women's team captain has been named the goodwill of Team at the Street Child World Cup (SCCWC).

She, alongside and Rajasthan Royals, joins in supporting the team as they gear up for the final match at Lords, just ahead of the ICC World Cup in May this year.

Announcing her support, Mithali said, "I am excited to join the Street Child as a goodwill for Team As an athlete, I know the true potential that can play in not just changing a child's reality, but also garnering public support for children who live on the streets. has over 20 lakh street connected children and there lies our nation's untapped potential."

"As a woman cricketer, I am super thrilled to see that this tournament is gender equal- boys and girls will play together. Playing at Lord's is a dream for many, which has become a reality for these young champions and I look forward to following their game," she added.

The two teams, India North and India South, are put together by Save the Children, HOPE Foundation,

Welcoming her on board, Pragya Vats, of Campaigns, said, "The team has been getting incredible support from the cricketing world, with and Rajasthan Royals; and with joining us as a Goodwill Ambassador, it will be stimulating to the team, where gender equality is the essence. She is a highly inspiring sportsperson, representing India and has brought laurels to the country."

Geeta Venkadakrishnan, director, added, "For the children, this comes as a lifetime opportunity to not just play the game at an international level, but also meet such legends of cricket and be taught the game by them. Their support will instil more focus, passion and commitment to the game".

The Street Child 2019 SCCWC is the first for street-connected children. The tournament is being organised by Street Child United (SCU), a UK based organisation, which has a legacy of holding street child tournaments around sporting festivals like World Cup in South Africa, in Brazil, World Cup Russia and more.

