Model code of conduct for polls lifted: EC

The model code of conduct (MCC) for the and Assembly polls was lifted on Sunday following the declaration of election results, the said.

"The Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect," said a release from the EC.

The MCC for the and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and besides by-elections at some places had come into force on March 10 with the announcement of the schedule for the polls.

Several complaints were lodged during election campaigning over violation of the MCC by several political leaders including

--IANS

spk/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)