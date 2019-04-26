Modi visits Kal Bhairav temple ahead of filing papers

Before filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, visited the Bhairav temple here.

He sought blessings from the deity who is also known as the Kotwal of Kashi or the of

While on his way to the Collector's office, Modi was showered with rose petals by the public.

The was all smiles as he got down from his vehicle several times to interact with the common man.

NDA leaders, including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena, Sukhbir Singh Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, O. Panneerselvam from AIADMK, Neiphiu Rio, Nitish Kumar, J.P. Nadda, arrived at the Collectorate office here ahead of Modi's nomination filing.

Earlier in the day, Modi said: "Whether I win or not is not important. It's the democracy that should win. Forming the government is in people's hands, running it is our duty."

goes to the polls in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19

