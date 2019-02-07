Modi, Kharge trade barbs in Lok Sabha debate

Narendra Modi's reply on the motion of thanks on the President's address saw him trade barbs with the of in the House,

In his over one-and-half-hour marathon speech, Modi asserted that his would win the forthcoming elections and again give chance to the to move a no-confidence motion, while termed his claim "arrogance".

Modi's remarks referred to a motion of no-confidence moved by the in July 2018 against the Central government, which comfortably secured a two-thirds majority against it.

Gesturing at Kharge, Modi said that "you do preparation in a way that you have to move a no-confidence motion in 2023".

In response, said: "This is your arrogance."

Modi then said it was their "service to the nation" and the Congress's "arrogance" that brought it to this position.

There was a short exchange between the two leaders when Modi made a gibe at the senior Congress leader, saying that he is "a very decent person but always sends dissent notes", referring to Kharge's position on the future of then (CBI) and selection of new

Hitting back, Kharge accused the government of speaking lies at every point and doing illegal acts, which causes him to send dissent notes.

Citing Kharge's speech earlier in the day in the House, in which the Congress had mentioned about the preachings of 12th century social reformer Basavanna and advised the and its ministers to follow it, Modi said: "Khargeji, if your party had adopted the path shown by the saint, you (Congress) would not have been in this condition.

"Your party leaders should have put the teachings of Basavanna in their offices, if you are afraid to put my photo."

