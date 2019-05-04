England survive scare, beat Ireland by 4 wickets

England survived a scare against as they secured a hard-fought four wicket win over the minnows in the lone One- (ODI) played in

Chasing 199, England were in all sorts of trouble with 101/6 on the board on Friday. However, Ben Foakes' unbeaten 61 and 47 not out from helped guide the top-ranked ODI side to a scrappy victory at in a match that was reduced to 45-overs a side because of wet outfield.

Ireland, who have beaten England just once in their previous seven meetings in the dramatic group game in 2011, could have possibly won the match had they reviewed a close lbw shout against Foakes when he was on 37. However, the debutant stayed at the crease and ensured England did not suffer any further damage and begin their summer on a losing note.

For Ireland, was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/45 in his eight overs. He took the priced wickets of (18), Dawid Malan (24), (7) and (0) to send jitters in the

Earlier, it was who restricted to a paltry 198. He was highly impressive with the new ball as he returned with figures of 4/35. (33) was the top scorer for Ireland, followed by (32).

England will now travel to where they will take on in the one-off T20I on Sunday before the five-match ODI series.

Brief scores: 198/10 in 43.1 overs (Paul Stirling-33, Mark Richard Adair-32; Liam Plunkett-4/35); England 199/6 in 42 overs (Ben Foakes-61*, Tom Curran-47*, Joshua Little-4/45)

