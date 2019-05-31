Modi's oath swearing-in a grand affair: Anupam Kher

-
ALSO READ
LS Polls: Actor Anupam Kher campaigns for wife Kirron Kher in Chandigarh
Not all my films were hits, says Anupam Kher on poor crowd in his rally
Anupam to be with Kirron Kher when she files nomination
Anupam to be with Kirron Kher when filing nomination
India's future will be even more brighter: Anupam Kher
-
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony was a grand affair.
"The swearing-in ceremony of PM @narendramodi & his Cabinet was a grand affair," he tweeted.
Kher also posted a photo and said for him and fellow actor Anil Kapoor the highlight of the event was meeting Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Air chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. "Their energy & handshake is d best security cover any Indian can ask for. Jai Hind," he wrote.
Kher attended the oath-taking ceremony, with his wife Kirron Kher, who retained the Chandigarh parliamentary seat in the elections.
--IANS
vg/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU