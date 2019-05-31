JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi's oath swearing-in a grand affair: Anupam Kher

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony was a grand affair.

"The swearing-in ceremony of PM @narendramodi & his Cabinet was a grand affair," he tweeted.

Kher also posted a photo and said for him and fellow actor Anil Kapoor the highlight of the event was meeting Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat and Air chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. "Their energy & handshake is d best security cover any Indian can ask for. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Kher attended the oath-taking ceremony, with his wife Kirron Kher, who retained the Chandigarh parliamentary seat in the elections.

--IANS

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 10:38 IST

