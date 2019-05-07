Modi second most followed politician globally: Report

has become the second most-followed in the world with a audience of 110,912,648 million on platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, a study by and content marketing SaaS platform said on Tuesday.

The most-followed globally was former US Barack Obama, who has 182,710,777 followers on his Facebook, Instagram, and accounts.

With almost 110 million followers worldwide, Modi has overtaken US who has 96 million followers globally.

However, Trump is the second-most followed on

"The popularity of our PM is immense and the study finding depicting him as the 2nd most followed person globally after former US is a culmination of this fact," Fernando Angulo, of International Partnership, SEMrush, said in a statement.

has accumulated 12 million followers from Facebook, and

Out of all the platforms, Twitter serves as the nest of the maximum number of active political audiences, both domestic and global, says the report by

