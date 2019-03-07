Modi to attend CISF 50th Raising Day celebrations

Modi will attend the 50th Raising Day celebrations of the (CISF) on Sunday, CISF said on Thursday.

"It is a moment of great pride for the CISF as in the last four decades no had graced the occasion of Raising Day parade," Ranjan said at press briefing.

Asked if there was any specific reason behind the Prime Minister's decision to join the event, Ranjan said he was not aware.

"I can guess that he may discuss the recent Pulwama attack and the death of a CISF trooper in a fire and enhance the morale of Central Armed Police Forces," Ranjan said.

During the event being organised at the CISF's 5th battalion camp at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, the will review a parade and address the personnel.

Modi had earlier met the personnel of the the (ITBP) and the (BSF) at their base camps.

The CISF, one of six paramilitary forces in the country, functions under the and is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year.

Raised in 1969, the 1.56 lakh strong force provides security to 345 vital installations including 61 airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, Metro and different and power plants.

The (SSG) of CISF provides security to 83 categories of protectees.

--IANS

rak/arm/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)