Modi to attend CISF 50th Raising Day celebrations

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to attend CISF's 50th raising day celebrations this weekend
Good security situation helping India's swift growth: Rajnath
Submit report to fix retirement anomaly: MHA to CAPFs
Centre relaxes height norms for STs, Gorkhas of Northeast applying for
Over 80k persons donate for Pulwama martyrs through 'Bharat Ke Veer'(Lead)
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 50th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday, CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan said on Thursday.
"It is a moment of great pride for the CISF as in the last four decades no Prime Minister had graced the occasion of Raising Day parade," Ranjan said at the CISF annual press briefing.
Asked if there was any specific reason behind the Prime Minister's decision to join the event, Ranjan said he was not aware.
"I can guess that he may discuss the recent Pulwama attack and the death of a CISF trooper in a Delhi fire and enhance the morale of Central Armed Police Forces," Ranjan said.
During the event being organised at the CISF's 5th battalion camp at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, the Prime Minister will review a parade and address the personnel.
Modi had earlier met the personnel of the the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) at their base camps.
The CISF, one of six paramilitary forces in the country, functions under the Union Home Ministry and is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year.
Raised in 1969, the 1.56 lakh strong force provides security to 345 vital installations including 61 airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, Delhi Metro and different steel and power plants.
The Special Security Group (SSG) of CISF provides security to 83 categories of protectees.
--IANS
rak/arm/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU