Modi to visit Arunachal, Tripura next month

IANS  |  Agartala 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will to visit Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh next month, a government official said on Monday.

The official said Modi will arrive in Arunachal on February 9 to inaugurate the Hollongi airport and later that day address a public gathering in Agartala at the Swami Vivekananda Ground after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several projects.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said arrangements were being finalised for Modi's visit.

Several tribal parties including the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) will submit a memorandum to Modi demanding withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

INPT General Secretary Jagadhish Debbarma said many tribal parties, excluding the IPFT and CPI-M's Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, will stage a major rally on Wednesday in Khumulwng.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 18:28 IST

