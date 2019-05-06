Modi 'tsunami' in 2019 elections: Bihar Dy.CM

Senior (BJP) and Bihar Sushil Kumar on Monday said while there was a Narendra wave in 2014 polls, there is a tsunami of in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sushil Modi said Modi is considered as the who worked best for the, country. Modi is first choice of 70 of 100 people of the country despite being in power for five years.

"In 2014, the BJP-led government was only in six states, but in 2019 BJP-led governments are in 16 states. There were only 1 crore members of in 2014 and now there are 10 crore members of the party. is the largest and strongest party day, thanks to Modi," he said.

One thing is certain, Modi will become once again after May 23 result of polls, he stressed.

