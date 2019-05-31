I'm very greedy as an actor: Mithila Palkar

Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an and wants to explore as much as possible.

made her acting debut in 2014 through a short film "Majha Honeymoon" and made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with "Katti Batti". She was later seen in the movie "Karwaan" and like "Girl In The City" and "Little Things".

"I am very greedy as an I want to explore as much as possible... Of course, I want to do a lot more films, of course I want to stick to the Internet and of course I want to do more of theatre. So, wherever there's an opportunity, I will jump," told IANS here.

The actress, who was in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list of Young Achievers in 2018, says she especially loves being on the

"That's where I started and I really enjoy being here (on digital platforms). I think it is the future," said Mithila, who will next be seen in Netflix's first original film "Chopsticks".

She plays a superstitious girl named It also stars and

On her character in the film, Mithila said: "I am not like her at all in real life and I really enjoyed playing her because... You empathise with her and more than empathise, you sympathise with her. You feel for her and your heart goes out for her."

What does she aspire to do next?

"To be a better than I was yesterday... that's what I aspire to do," she said.

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)