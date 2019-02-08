Emergency declared on Indonesian island after volcanic eruption

Indonesian authorities have declared a state of emergency on island following the continuous eruption of a volcano, which has caused the evacuation of over 100 people, officials said on Friday.

The government in Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) municipality, located to the north of Sulawesi island, took the decision on Thursday night after lava flows from the Karangetang cut off roads to the settlements of and Beba, in the northwest of the island, which currently can only be accessed by sea, according to a statement by the and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG).

Due to difficulty in accessing the two villages because of high waves and strong winds, the of Sitaro plans to open one access route, news reported.

Security forces are working to open up a route to the villages.

The PVMBG has set up a four-km security perimeter around the crater and another of 500 metres either side of the lava flows.

Activity at the 1,974-metre high Karangetang increased in November, and eruptions have intensified in recent days especially affecting the western and northwestern sides, leading to the displacement of 132 people from Niambangen village.

This is one of the most active volcanoes out of the total of 127 in - although most of the volcanoes have been classified under the minimum alert level - and its last round of eruptions occurred in 2016.

The sits within the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area of great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken by thousands of tremors every year, most of small magnitudes.

--IANS

ksk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)