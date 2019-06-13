Andhra CM moots disqualification of defectors

Aiming to set an example for the entire country, Y.S. Jagan Mohan on Thursday urged to immediately disqualify legislators defecting to the other party.

At a time when of some state assemblies, including Telangana Assembly, is facing allegations of sitting on the petitions to disqualify defectors, Jagan appealed to Thammineni Seetharam to take quick decision and disqualify the MLAs switching loyalties.

on his unanimous election, Jagan hoped that under him, the state Assembly will set an example for the entire country.

In his first speech in the newly elected Assembly, the Party (YSRCP) launched a scathing attack on of opposition N. for buying 23 MLAs and 3 MPs of YSRCP when he was in power.

said "god wrote a beautiful script" by giving 23 seats in the Assembly and 3 seats in Lok Sabha. "This is the best example of god giving punishment to those who do injustice," he said.

Stating that he will not indulge in horse trading, the YSRCP said if at all he was to admit any from TDP into YSRCP, he will do only after making him resign.

"I was told that if we make 4-5 TDP MLAs defect, that party will lose the post of of opposition, but I will not do this because what will be the difference between me and Mr Chandrababu Naidu," said recalling that Anti-Defection Law and all rules and regulations were thrown to the wind by the previous TDP government.

The second day of the first session of the Assembly saw first war of words between and since the reversal of roles.

Jagan Reddy, who was the of opposition in the previous House, said he was not allowed to speak and TDP government engineered defections by luring his party MLAs with money, positions of power and even cabinet berths.

Taking strong exception to Jagan Reddy's remarks, Naidu launched a counter attack by reminding him that his father had defected to after getting elected as MLA on the ticket of Reddy in 1978.

Naidu alleged that Jagan Reddy in his very first speech as the Minister had tried to belittle the opposition.

Naidu's remarks led to sharp exchanges between the members of treasury and opposition benches.

Jagan Reddy led YSRCP to power in the state with a landslide majority. The party won 151 seats in 175-member Assembly.

Interestingly, Jagan Reddy's remarks on defections came at a time when main opposition Congress party in neighbouring Telangana is up in arms over merger of 12 of its MLAs with ruling by

The Congress party alleged that Speaker did not act on its petitions to disqualify the defectors and when their numbers swelled to 12, he immediately merged them with TRS.

On petitions challenging the Speaker's action, the on Tuesday issued notices to Speaker and the MLAs who defected to the TRS.

