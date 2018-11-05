Mukesh Ambani visits Kedarnath-Badrinath

-
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Monday visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand and offered the wedding card of his daughter Isha Ambani to the deities.
The Reliance Industries Chairman walked for more than one kilometre up to the Badrinath shrine from the helipad as the road was slippery following snowfall.
Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is getting married to Anand Piramal, industrialist Ajay Piramal's son on December 12.
The RIL chairman was accompanied by shrine head B.D. Singh and other Reliance officials.
Ambani later went to the Kedarnath shrine and offered prayers for over an hour. He also offered the wedding card to Baba Kedar and Rs 51 lakh towards the temple funds, an official said.
