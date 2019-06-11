Murder attempt on Chief Engineer's wife in Dehradun

The on Tuesday said it has launched a hunt for the culprits who tried repeatedly to run over the wife of a using a car in an apparent bid to kill her and have started a probe into the motives behind the murderous attack.

Neetu Agarwal, 32, wife of Ajay Kumar Agarwal, who is the of a government-run power corporation, was hospitalized with multiple fractures on Monday after she was repeatedly hit by a car whose registration number was found to be fake.

The car later escaped.

The incident occurred when Neetu had gone to a wedding ceremony on Haridwar Road here. When she was coming out of the venue, a car suddenly hit her and she fell down. Moments later, before she could get up, the car again hit her from behind. She was thrown away, following which passersby took her to a nearby hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

"We are collecting all details regarding this accident and a full-fledged investigation is being conducted," said of Police (City) Shweta Chaube.

Police sources said Agarwal's husband is being contacted for getting details regarding any enmity in his office or outside.

"This is an attempt to murder case and we will soon nab the of the car," said a investigating the case.

