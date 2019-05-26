Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Delhi

A 28-year-old man was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Welcome area of North-east at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, three men, who came on a scooter, pumped four bullets into the deceased who was later identified as Imran, a

"We are trying to ascertain the cause of the murder. Whether it is a case of gang rivalry or personal enmity can be known only after the investigation is complete," a said.

Imran's body has been sent to the for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, the police had few days back arrested a minor in connection with the murder of TikTok celebrity in Najafgarh. During investigation, it was revealed that Mor was killed due to a gang rivalry.

--IANS

rag/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)