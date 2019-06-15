My dad, my superhero: TV actors on Father's Day

The world of showbiz is brimming with superheroes, but for a slew of television actors, their dads are their real superheroes.

On the occasion of Father's Day, which falls on June 16, celebrities from the Hindi television industry shared their thoughts:

(Chandragupta Maurya in 'Chandragupta Maurya'): My father has been my biggest pillar of support in my life and is one person I have looked up to for everything. Coming from a middle-class family, I never felt deprived of anything as my father always fulfilled my needs and never let me feel otherwise. My dad has always been a provider and the backbone of our family. I still remember the days when he used to drive a rickshaw to earn for our family and now he does it for fun. It makes me so happy that my father is proud of me and it is because of his hard work and support that I have reached where I am today.

(Kalyani in 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'): "My father has been a constant support through my entire journey and has encouraged me to chase my dreams. He is my best friend who is always guiding and helping me make the right choices and to do the right thing. I am more than thankful for him because he is a blessing in my life. He is the first person I want to share things with and seek advice from.

Ashnoor Kaur (Mini in 'Patiala Babes'): More than a father, he is like a brother to me. We are best of friends and are really open to each other and that's the reason, I am comfortable sharing everything with him. Out of all the beautiful moments that I have shared with my father, my favourite moment was hearing from him that the day I was born, he was so happy and elated that he hosted a huge celebration with close family and friends. Hearing this really made me feel special as at a time when people used to be sad with the birth of a daughter in the house, my father broke the norm and was the happiest father in the world.

Sehban Azim (Malhar Rane in 'Tujhse Hai Raabta': "A father always makes infinite sacrifices for his children and I have always aspired to be like my father someday. There are a lot of things that I do and follow in life which I have borrowed and grasped from my dad and there's a lot more that I intend to imbibe from him. My father is my superhero and will always be.

Reyhna Pandit (Mohini in 'Manmohini'): My father is my hero and I owe everything that I am today to him. He is the pillar of strength for our family and doesn't even let the slightest problem reach us. My dad always maintains a positive mindset and I have picked that from him. I am blessed to have him as my rock and am hoping to take him on a holiday around my birthday and spend some quality time with him."

Eisha Singh (Zara in 'Ishq Subhan Allah'): "When I was 5 years old and my dad used to come back from office, I used to quickly run and hide and wait for him to find me. I used to put out my hand and he used to come running and embrace me in his arms. I will never forget those moments. My father is my superhero and I feel is the perfect day to thank him for all his sacrifices and unconditional love. I know that his guiding hand will always be on my shoulder and no matter what, his confidence in me will help me face any situation bravely.

Sneha Wagh (Mura in 'Chandragupta Maurya'): My father is a very humble and simple man. He passed the same traits to me for which I am very thankful to him. When I entered this industry and people started recognising me, he always suggested me to stay grounded and humble with everyone and never forget the hurdles that I have faced and how I started my journey.

--IANS

rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)