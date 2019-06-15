Have nothing to hide: Priyanka shares 5 life lessons

Chopra Jonas has some funny life lessons to share with her fans.

shared a short video from her recent photoshoot for American magazine 2019 issue on on Saturday.

The video opens with greeting her fans in a truly 'desi girl' style with 'namastey'.

"Always be bigger than your skirt," Priyanka said while sharing the first tip.

Her second life lesson is termed as "have nothing to hide". While talking about this life hack, she is seen flaunting her bare back in Tarun Tahiliani's sari, which caused a

She further said: "Life tip no. 3: Sari, not sorry! Life lesson no. 4: Make some noise."

Priyanka concluded the video with her fifth tip: "When you have differences, patch it up."

"5 life lessons with yours truly (I'm so funny) haha," she captioned the video.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen on-screen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink".

