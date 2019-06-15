I love to over-prepare: Alaia F

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, who is all set to make her debut in the upcoming "Jawaani Jaaneman", says she loves to over-prepare for her character.

In the film, Alaia will be seen playing the role of Saif's daughter. She will head to soon to prepare for the role and spend time with Saif and other artistes ahead of the film's shoot.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, "Jawaani Jaaneman" is a romantic comedy drama, which also features

"It's daunting, but it makes every cell in my body dance. I'm one of those who love to over-prepare, and am hence leaving for a week in advance. I want to get into the skin of my character and study the script better.

"I'm working with established artistes who I admire, so I'm understandably nervous. To ease those nerves, Nitin sir thought it would be appropriate for me to observe things on set before I have to go in front of the cameras," Alaia said in a statement.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29 this year.

