N.Korea launches short-range missiles into East Sea

on Saturday launched several short-range missiles into the East Sea, according to a statement released by South Korea's Joint (JCS).

The said the unidentified missiles had been launched between 9.06 and 9.27 a.m., from a site near Wonsan, on the Hodo peninsula, located along North Korea's eastern coast, reports news.

"Our military has been closely watching North Korea's movements and has maintained a full-fledged posture in close coordination with the US," the added.

The missiles flew a distance of between 70-100 km into the East Sea, according to the

This test comes amid ongoing international negotiations on the Korean Peninsula's denuclarization.

On April 18, said that leader had supervised the test of a new tactical weapon, without providing further details.

later said that the weapon in question was a projectile system for terrestrial combat, while the said it was not a ballistic missile.

