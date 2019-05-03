Indian, Pakistan army trade fire on LoC in Poonch

Indian and army traded fire on the Line of Control on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

said, "About 4 p.m. today initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LoC in Qasba sector of district. retaliated befittingly".

Yesterday also the two armies had exchanged heavy fire in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of the same district.

Authorities had ordered closure of schools in areas close to the LoC in Kirni sector on Thursday because of heavy shelling in the area.

