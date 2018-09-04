NABARD sanctions over Rs 334 cr to Bengal projects in August

-
ALSO READ
NABARD sanctions Rs 735.53cr for Bengal rural infra projects
NABARD sanctions over Rs 735 cr for Bengal for rural infra projects
NABARD's record show in Odisha with Rs 17,195 crore support
NABARD sanctions Solar street lighting system in Arunachal
Nabard to expand its long-term lending to Rs 80,000 cr in FY19
-
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Tuesday said it has sanctioned Rs 334.75 crore in August, under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), to West Bengal for 158 minor irrigation and 23 flood protection projects.
The projects were expected to benefit 20,506 hectare covering 3.09 lakh population in 699 villages of the 22 districts while the flood protection projects would address the problem of rapid bank erosion caused by rivers, according to a statement.
The developmental bank said the implementation of 23 flood protection projects would save around 5,080 hectare of fertile agricultural and home stead lands of farmers of 64 villages which are under area of erosion.
With this cumulative RIDF loan assistance to the state government during the year stands at Rs 1,172.16 crore.
--IANS
bdc/in/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU