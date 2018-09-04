NABARD sanctions over Rs 334 cr to Bengal projects in August

The (NABARD) on Tuesday said it has sanctioned Rs 334.75 crore in August, under the (RIDF), to for 158 minor irrigation and 23 flood protection projects.

The projects were expected to benefit 20,506 hectare covering 3.09 lakh population in 699 villages of the 22 districts while the flood protection projects would address the problem of caused by rivers, according to a statement.

The said the implementation of 23 flood protection projects would save around 5,080 hectare of fertile agricultural and home stead lands of farmers of 64 villages which are under area of erosion.

With this cumulative RIDF loan assistance to the during the year stands at Rs 1,172.16 crore.

