Nation wants new government, new Prime Minister in 2019: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Minister Yadav on Friday said the nation wants a new government at the Centre and is waiting for a new to take over.

Remarking that people from all sections of society are in distress in the Narendra Modi regime, the (SP) said West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition rally on January 19 will work as a stimulant for change in other parts of the country.

"This meeting will send out a message to the entire country. The nation is looking for change, it wants a new government. All I can say is that the country wants a new It is waiting for a new person at the helm," said Yadav, who is in the city to take part in Banerjee's mega-rally.

"People from all sections of society -- farmers, labourers, and youth -- are unhappy with the current government at the Centre. I think the message from tomorrow's meeting in Bengal under Didi's leadership, will act as the stimulant for change in many other places," he said.

However, when asked whether Bahujan (BSP) Chief or Trinamool Chief could become the next Prime Minister, he did not reply.

Yadav claimed the SP-BSP alliance in ahead of the 2019 elections has frightened the saffron outfit.

"The alliance has brought happiness to the country and acted as a confidence booster for many political parties. Since the alliance has taken place in Uttar Pradesh, anxious BJP and RSS leaders are holding meetings," he added.

--IANS

mgr/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)