Nawazuddin completes shooting of 'Raat Akeli Hai'

has completed shooting for "Raat Hai", which will mark Honey Trehan's directorial debut.

"It's a wrap for 'Raat Hai', a beautiful experience working with the talented on his directorial debut. Amazing team and outstanding process," Nawazuddin tweeted on Sunday.

"Raat Hai", a crime thriller, also features and

"Acting alongside Nawaz bhai is a learning. He is a master of the craft and makes you look good by just being in the same frame," Shweta had said in a statement.

The and Nawazuddin had also collaborated for a film titled "Haraamkhor", released in 2017.

"I take it as an honour and opportunity to be working with him again in 'Raat Akeli Hai'. Incidentally, 'Haraamkhor' was my debut film as it had been shot before 'Masaan'," she said.

"However, it released later. I feel fortunate to have made my debut alongside Nawaz bhai," she said.

--IANS

nn/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)