Rishi Kumar Shukla, appointed on Saturday as the new of the (CBI), has the reputation of a with a soft exterior.

A 1983 cadre, 59-year-old Shukla was appointed the 28th of Police (DGP) of on June 30, 2016. He was shifted to the post of three days ago by the new regime.

Before becoming DGP in Madhya Pradesh, he had served in the (IB) as He also served as of Railways, Narcotics and Homeguards.

Hailing from Gwalior, he was first posted as of Police in Raipur and later as of Police in Damoh, Shivpuri and Mandsaur districts. He was on central deputation between 1992 and 1996 and served as Additional Director General, Intelligence, from 2009 to 2012.

Shukla received training in the Crisis Management in the US in 1995 and in hostage negotiations in 2005.

He had gone on medical leave in 2017 and again for 45 days in October 2018 to undergo a bypass surgery.

Pradeep Bhatia, who worked as during Shukla's tenure as DGP, said he was a who emphasised on policing. "He has a soft heart. Whenever any police official approached him with grievances, he found solutions for them," Bhatia said.

--IANS

Hindi-aks/vsc/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)