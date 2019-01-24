New experimental vaccine offers hope against malaria

An experimental new vaccine is offering potentially long-lasting immunity against the persistent parasite that sickens hundreds of millions of people each year, a study suggests.

Most are designed to encourage the human body to respond to invading, disease-causing pathogens by creating that disable those pathogens.

However, the new vaccine takes a different approach by using a weakened form of a - cytomegalovirus, or CMV - that infects most people without causing the

This new vaccine reduced the malaria-causing parasite's release from the liver and into the blood of infected rhesus macaques by 75 to 80 per cent, reported the paper published in the journal

"The problem with most is that their effectiveness is often short-lived," said Klaus Fruh, at the in the US.

"Our cytomegalovirus-based vaccine platform can create and keep immunity for life. With further research and development, it could offer a lifetime of protection against malaria," Fruh added.

is a serious and sometimes fatal caused by Plasmodium parasites, which are spread to humans through mosquito bites.

It can cause high fevers, shaking chills, and, in the worst cases, death.

Worldwide, 216 million people were infected with in 2016, leading to 445,000 deaths.

Fruh and his team weaved tiny bits of their target pathogen into CMV, which is already being used in being developed to battle and

Those who receive the resulting, re-engineered CMV vaccine produce memory T-cells that can search for and destroy pathogen-infected cells.

The team developed two different versions of their CMV-based while using four different proteins made by the Plasmodium parasite.

The resulting vaccines delayed the parasite's appearance in the blood of 16 infected and vaccinated rhesus macaques by eliminating between 75 and 80 per cent of parasites from the liver.

A year later, the vaccinated non-human primates still had immunity against malaria, while eight control animals that were not vaccinated did not.

The CMV vaccine platform has been licensed by San Francisco-based Vir Biotechnology, which plans to lead a human clinical trial for a CMV-based vaccine in 2019.

