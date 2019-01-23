NIA conducts searches in FIF terror funding case

The (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at eight locations across the country in connection with Pakistan-based (FIF) terror funding case.

The locations where searches were conducted by the agency include Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, and in Rajasthan, Delhi, and in and Kasargod in

"A total of 26 SIM cards, including three foreign, 23 mobile phones, five memory cards, one compact disk, five hard disks, one pen drive, one CPU, eight passports/ foreign cards, nine debit cards, one laptop, Rs 21 lakh in cash, gold items (used jewellery) approx 2 kg and various incriminating documents (also related to Dubai) were recovered during the searches," an said.

The registered the terror funding case on July 2, 2018 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As per the case, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from operatives based abroad and using the same to further terror activities. was established by of 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who is a designated "global terrorist". The US also designated FIF as a terrorist entity in 2010. It is a front-end organisation of (LeT), a terror organisation proscribed under the UAPA. It was founded in 1990 by

To date, four accused have been arrested by the in connection with the case. "The investigation is continuing to unearth the larger conspiracy, to collect evidence and to arrest the other accused persons," said the NIA

The NIA on Monday arrested suspected LeT member Mohammad Hussain Molani, 43, from airport in after his arrival from on Sunday.

Molani, a resident of Kuchaman city in Rajasthan's district, had been evading arrest and living in The agency had earlier issued a lookout circular against him. He was produced before a special NIA team in New on Monday and remanded to nine-day custody.

The NIA said it busted FIF terror funding module during searches at multiple places in on September 25, 2018. The agency had earlier arrested Mohammad Salman, 52, alleged hawala operator, Salim, 62, and Sajjad Abdul Wani, 34, in connection with the case.

