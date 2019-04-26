NIA files supplementary chargesheet in ISI training case

The (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against wanted fugitive who allegedly along with agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI) hatched a conspiracy to conduct terrorist attack on VIPs and crowded places, the agency said on Friday.

During investigation, the agency said, Devdiwala hatched the conspiracy alongwith ISI agent Qayam, an agency statement said, adding the two are absconding.

Devdiwala, originally from Mumbai, is located in in the (UAE) and has been recruiting youth from and sending them for training in a terrorist camp in via Sharjah, the statement said.

The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet against Devdiwala under charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before a special NIA court. The NIA took up investigation from Anti- Squad (ATS) on August 2 last year. The ATS had registered the case on May 11, 2018.

The NIA had arrested and in connection with the case and filed a chargesheet on August 16 last year.

