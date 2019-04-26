NIA files supplementary chargesheet in ISI training case

-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against wanted fugitive Farooq Devdiwala who allegedly along with agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services-Intelligence (ISI) hatched a conspiracy to conduct terrorist attack on VIPs and crowded places, the agency said on Friday.
During investigation, the agency said, Devdiwala hatched the conspiracy alongwith ISI agent Qayam, an agency statement said, adding the two are absconding.
Devdiwala, originally from Mumbai, is located in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has been recruiting youth from India and sending them for training in a terrorist camp in Pakistan via Sharjah, the statement said.
The anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet against Devdiwala under charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before a special NIA court. The NIA took up investigation from Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on August 2 last year. The Mumbai ATS had registered the case on May 11, 2018.
The NIA had arrested Faisal Mirza and Allarakha Mansoori in connection with the case and filed a chargesheet on August 16 last year.
--IANS
rak/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
