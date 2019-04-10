NIA questions Hurriyat's Mirwaiz for 3rd day

The (NIA) questioned Umer Farooq for a third consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with a terror funding case, an said.

As the investigators were not satisfied with the answers given by Farooq during his earlier questioning, he was again called on Wednesday to clarify on matters related to funding to his as well as the Hurriyat Conference, officials said.

He appeared before the agency at around 11 a.m. Sources said this is the last day of Farooq's questioning and he will leave for Jammu and in an afternoon flight.

The agency has interrogated him about his connections with hawala operators and contacts abroad. They have also sought answers to the documents seized from his residence on February 26.

According to informed sources, the team has asked him about details of his bank accounts, movable and immovable properties and his relatives residing in and abroad and their businesses.

Farooq was accompanied by other separatist leaders, including Abdul Gani Bhat, and

The on Tuesday had also summoned Naseem Geelani, son of separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, in connection with the case.

The agency had registered the terror funding case after violence erupted in the Valley in 2017.

So far, the agency has arrested Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

is the of Syed Ali Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with

Shahid-ul-Islam is Farooq's and Khandey is the was arrested in August 2017.

The anti-terror agency had on January 18, 2018 filed a charge sheet against 12 persons, including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

--IANS

rak/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)